Webinar highlights Canada-ASEAN connections in business, education

Experts from Canada and ASEAN member countries as well as leaders of businesses of both sides gathered at an online conference on July 29 by York University’s Center for Asian Studies to discuss the Canada-ASEAN connectivity, especially in business and education. Participants highlighted the Canada-ASEAN relations in business and education and sought ways to further deepen their collaboration. Rhonda L. Lenton, President of York University reaffirmed commitments to expanding partnership with ASEAN as well as hope to explore new cooperation opportunities. Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong underlined the high cooperation potential between ASEAN and Canada in various fields. He expressed his hope that connections among leading businesses of both sides will lie not only in trade and supply chains but also in investment, especially in the fields of green energy and climate change-related industries, thus completing the goal of developing green and sustainable economy. Businesses from ASEAN and Canada should focus on making full use of existing agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he suggested. The Vietnamese diplomat also proposed that the two sides strengthen collaboration in vocational training and giving training courses on economic laws to enterprises of both sides…. Read full this story

