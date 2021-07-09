Việt Nam does not discriminate over vaccinations Anti-virus face mask makes wearers no longer feel stuffy City unveils scenario for coping with increasing number of severely ill COVID-19 patients Companies aware of psychological effects of work from home, focus on work-life balance Dos and don'ts before getting a COVID-19 vaccine Hà Nội People's Committee on Thursday announced the suspension of outdoor physical exercise and sports. VNA/ VNS Photo Thu Vân Việt Nam is facing the most challenging COVID-19 wave since late April: infections in the past five days alone reached nearly 6,000 infections. This figure is even higher than the total number of cases in the previous three waves. The pandemic has also spread to 57 of the country's provinces and cities. Many people believe HCM City has not been able to extinguish the virus completely, despite having already undergone a month of social distancing, and that people have failed to follow social distancing measures. Now it's high time people do so. The cases of COVID-19 in the fourth wave now have topped 22,000, with HCM City leading the number with more than 10,000 cases. Also in the past week, the number of COVID-19 related deaths reached 25 . Notably, there have been a… Read full this story

We must all play by the rules if we want to eliminate COVID have 384 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.