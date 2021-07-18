Volunteers feed thousands isolated by COVID in Hà Tĩnh

Nguyễn Thị Hải (in the white T-shirt) with other teachers preparing meals. — Photo tienphong.vn HÀ TĨNH — Over the past month, Nguyễn Thị Hải, a cook at Tô Hiến Thành Primary School in Hà Tĩnh, has been busy cooking even though the students are on their summer vacation. Hải is a volunteer chef working at the school canteen to prepare meals to deliver to local quarantine zones. “I’ve been doing this work for over a month and I’m lucky to have the support of my family. I want to do my part to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hải told Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper. At the start of June, in the heat of the Central Region's summer, Hải and a number of the local teachers were busy in the small kitchen behind the school . Every day, three other teachers from different schools take turns to cook 120-180 meals a day alongside Hải. They have cooked more than 5,000 meals so far to serve people in isolation. Hải said she will continue to do this work until no one in the locality has to be isolated at COVID-19 quarantine zones. Every day, Hải wakes up at 5am and rides her motorbike… Read full this story
