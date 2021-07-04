Voluntary blood donation drive held in Gia Lai province

This was the sixth time Gia Lai province has participated in this drive. It is expected that at least 600 units of blood are received for medical emergencies and treatment in the province. The drive attracted the participation of locals in the province, mainly cadres, employees, civil servants, troops, youth union members, and youths. The drive was in response to the ninth "Red Journey" blood donation campaign themed "Connecting Vietnamese Blood," launched by the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation in 2021. The campaign takes place in 44 provinces nationwide and is expected to collect 100,000 units of blood. Translated by Song Anh

