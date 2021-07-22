Inside a factory of Việt Nam Rubber Group. The company’s shares rose 4.3 per cent yesterday, supporting the market’s rally. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market closed higher on Thursday, boosted by gains of many large-cap stocks across all sectors. However, the market liquidity continued to drop. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rebounded and inched closer to 1,300 points after falling slightly on Wednesday afternoon. Accordingly, the index soared 22.88 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 1,293.67 points. The market's breadth was positive with 308 stocks increasing while 79 decreased. Meanwhile the liquidity remained at a lower level as more than 536.4 million shares were traded on HoSE, worth just over VNĐ17 trillion (US$740.2 million). Analysts from Saigon-Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS) said that as the market is recovering from the sell-off, the lower liquidity is normal. The index was boosted by gains in pillar stocks from all sectors. The VN30-Index posted a rise of 1.56 per cent to 1,428.48 points. Twenty-nine of 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket rose while none fell and only one ended flat. Real estate stocks still led the market's trend. Of which Vinhomes JSC… Read full this story

VN-Index gains nearly 23 points, liquidity still low have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.