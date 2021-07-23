Virtual concerts raise funds for the needy

Young singers Bảo Trâm and Hoàng Dũng perform in the first show of the Sing for Life – Sing for Love virtual concert series to raise funds for people severely affected by COVID-19. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — Well-known Vietnamese musicians and singers across the country are working on a new virtual concert series to support people severely affected by COVID-19. The programme called Sing for Life – Sing for Love was initiated by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee (HCYU) and its partners. According to the organisers, the series' goal is raising money for the fund "San Sẻ Yêu Thương – Chung Tay Vượt Qua Đại Dịch" (Share Your Love to Overcome the Pandemic Together) launched by the HCYU Central Committee last April. It aims to inspire people to live optimistically through performances of famous Vietnamese singers, as well as talk shows about special people who are devoted to the country's COVID-19 prevention and control work. In the first concert held on July 18, veteran singer Hồng Nhung and young singers Bảo Trâm and Hoàng Dũng offered stay-at-home audiences a night of beautiful songs and emotional stories. The 130-minute show themed "Phía Trước Là Bầu Trời" (Sky Ahead) featured Nhung's favourite… Read full this story

