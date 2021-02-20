Vinmart offers health insurance to millions of customers

A Vinmart supermarket. Customers who shop in person at VinMart/VinMart+ nation-wide between July 26 and August 25 will have chance to get an insurance package for free. — Photo courtesy of Masan HCM CITY — VinCommerce General Commercial Services Joint Stock Company (VCM), a retail affiliate of Masan Group (Masan) on Sunday bought a ' Khỏe mạnh trong mùa dịch ' insurance package from the Military Insurance Corporation for Masan's employees and partners. It is also providing the insurance package for free to customers who shop in person at VinMart/VinMart+ supermarkets and convenience stores nation-wide for at least VNĐ300,000 ($13.03) between July 26 and August 25. With this, customers will be covered for up to VNĐ40 million ($1,739) for a period of 30 days from the date the policy comes into effect. Designed exclusively for VinCommerce by MIC, the package offers two benefits. In case of hospitalisation or treatment at facilities on the recommendation of authorised agenices, customers will get an allowance of VNĐ120,000 per day for a maximum of 14 days per person during the insurance period. In case of surgery, they will get payment a maximum of VNĐ40 million. The second benefit will accrue if a customer is totally… Read full this story

