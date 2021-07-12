The move aims to prepare for the debut of Vinfast's electric cars in those markets and is a step towards the goal of turning VinFast into a global smart electric car manufacturer. The U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are five key markets in the firm's business expansion plan. VinFast has reportedly worked to quickly complete its operation apparatus in these countries over the past year. Apart from the key management posts held by Vietnamese, the company has recruited a number of experienced automobile and business experts from major car makers like Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Toyota, and Nissan to complete its system, expand the network of partners, and prepare for the debut. Vinfast has also tailored its business strategies to the specific characteristics of each market. The Vietnamese car maker is set to launch two smart electric car models, VF e35 and VF e36, globally in March 2022. CEO of the company Thai Thi Thanh Hai said VinFast considers North America and Europe's road maps for banning internal combustion engine cars to switch to electric vehicles as a great chance for it to conquer global markets. Earlier, its first electric car model, VF e34, set a record in the… Read full this story

VinFast officially becomes operational in North America, Europe have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.