Viettel’s products and services win IT World Awards 2021

Particularly, all 12 participating products and services of the Vietnamese military business won awards, a 30% increase compared to last year. This year, the products and services are in various strategic areas, which are prioritized by the Vietnamese Government for digital transformation, such as health, finance, and cybersecurity, among others. Winning products and services, such as the Telehealth system (assisting hospitals in providing remote medical examinations and treatment), Viettel Cloud, All in One (an integrated revenue and customer management system), and ViettelPay (a digital banking platform) have proved their effectiveness soon after being launched. These products and services have contributed to building the business's reputation at home and abroad. This is the second time that all of the participating products and services of Viettel have won at the awards. Joining the IT World Awards in 2016, Viettel became the first Vietnamese business to send its IT products and services to compete with IT products and services of giants such as IBM, Google and Verizon. The IT World Awards competition has been held annually by Network Product Guide since 2006 to honor outstanding achievements in the IT sector. The awards attract major corporations, such as Samsung, Ultimate Software Dell, and Cisco…. Read full this story
- Grammy Awards 2021 postponed to March amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Vietnamese cueist wins world virtual tournament
- Grammy Awards 2021 postponed amid COVID-19 concerns, check the new date
- Heisman Trophy: DeVonta Smith wins prestigious award ahead of Clemson's Trevor Lawrence
- From RuPaul's Drag Race to all six seasons of Gossip Girl: Here is everything to expect on streaming service Stan in January 2021
- Vietnam’s ‘Glorious Ashes’ wins top award at global film market
- 63rd Grammy Awards Postponed Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases In Los Angeles
- Hockey India gearing up to host multiple high-profile events in an exciting year of 2021
- Team India: Full schedule 2021 | Year of ICC T20 WC, high profile series against England, SA
- How AR, VR and GFX have completely transformed award ceremonies on virtual platforms
Viettel’s products and services win IT World Awards 2021 have 318 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.