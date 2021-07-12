Viettel’s AFC Champions League journey ends with a win, earns VN rankings boost

Caíque Venâncio Lemes scored the only goal to help Viettel leave AFC Champions League with two victories. Photo courtesy of Viettel FC HÀ NỘI — Viettel have ended their debut AFC Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory against Kaya FC from the Philippines. In the first half, Viettel overwhelmed their opponents but failed to score. The turning point of the match on Sunday came when two Kaya FC players, Simone Rota and Masanari Omura, received red cards in the 53rd and 55th minutes. Two minutes later, Caíque Venâncio Lemes scored the only goal of the match for Viettel from a free-kick to seal the victory for the V.League 1 side. "In the end, we were lucky to be here in this competition," said Viettel's temporary coach Jurgen Gede. "My team tried to score right at the beginning of the match. Unfortunately, my players couldn’t make it in the first half. We created many chances but failed to score as our players' decisions in the penalty area were not converted into goals,” he said. "This is also an issue that Viettel need to improve in the future. Our team tried to attack the opponent's two wings and to put the ball deep in the… Read full this story

