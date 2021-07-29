Vietnam’s exports up 25.5 pct in seven months

Vietnam's export earning hit 27 billion USD in July, down 0.8 percent month-on-month and up 8.4 percent year-on-year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on July 29. Vietnam's export earnings hit 27 billion USD in July, down 0.8 percent month-on-month and up 8.4 percent year-on-year (Illustrative photo: VNA) On seven-month calculation, the figure reached 185.33 billion USD, marking a yearly rise of 25.5 percent. Of which, 48.52 billion USD was from domestic economic sector, up 14.6 percent and the remaining from foreign-invested sector, inclusive of crude oil, up 29.9 percent. Twenty-seven goods groups earned over 1 billion USD from export, or 90.2 percent of the total. Five of them brought home more than 10 billion USD, equivalent to 57.8 percent. Export of materials and mineral resources was estimated at 1.87 billin USD, up 1.4 percent annually while that of processed industrial goods was 164.89 billion USD, up 27 percent. Agro-forestry products raked in 13.65 billion USD and fisheries 4.92 billion USD, up 16.7 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The US remained Vietnam's largest importer with turnover hitting 53.6 billion USD, up 37.4 from the same period last year. It was followed by China 28.7 billion USD, up 24.2 percent and… Read full this story

