Người Lắng Nghe: Lời Thì Thầm (Listeners: The Whispering) has won three awards at the Asia Film Art International Film Festival (AFAIFF) 2021. Photo courtesy of producer HÀ NỘi — The Vietnamese criminal psychological thriller Người Lắng Nghe: Lời Thì Thầm (Listeners: The Whispering) has won three awards at the Asia Film Art International Film Festival (AFAIFF) 2021. The movie tells the story of a psychologist, Tường Minh who provides psychotherapy to An Nhiên, a young female writer who suffers from an anxiety disorder. During the course of the festival, the title of Best Actress went to Oanh Kiều who plays the role of writer An Nhiên. Quang Sự, who plays psychologist Tường Minh, received the Special Mention Actor award. Listeners-The Whispering was also given the Special Mention Feature Film award. The movie was directed by Khoa Nguyễn and filming had initially started back in July, 2020. It was originally planned to debut in March of this year, but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has so far not been screened in any Vietnamese cinemas. The film revolves around An Nhiên – a writer obsessed with the figure of a girl named Lê Vân – who is also the main character in his novel. This is also… Read full this story

Vietnamese psychological thriller wins three awards at Asian film art festival have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.