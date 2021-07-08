Vietnamese painter portrays women’s inner beauty

An art piece by painter Nguyễn Hiển is exhibited at the Invisible & Visible exhibition. — Photo courtesy of the artist HÀ NỘI — Women’s aspirations for life and their emotions are the inspiration behind Vietnamese painter Nguyễn Hiển's art, which will be displayed in Hà Nội from today. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition, entitled Vô Hình & Hữu Hình (Invisible & Visible), will not be held but the event will open to limited visitors to avoid gatherings. Invisible & Visible is a joint exhibition between Hiển and another colleague, but the painter considers it as his solo exhibition as their paintings are displayed in two different spaces. He himself has nearly 30 paintings exhibited this time, all of which were painted from 2018 till 2021. "This is the period when I develop a new style of painting and I really like it,” Hiển said. It fits who I am and my personality. I paint women with a suppressed mood, wanting to explode to get out of that deadlock." Artist Nguyễn Hiển is pictured next to one of his paintings. Photo tuoitrethudo.com.vn Viewers might find women portrayed in his works unattractive, and even "ugly", however, the painter argued: "What… Read full this story

