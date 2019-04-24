Vietnamese naval ships join fleet review in China

The event was presided over by Chinese Party Secretary General and Present of China Xi Jinping. The Vietnam People's Navy's delegation, led by Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam, attended the event. The Vietnam People's Navy sent two naval ships, Frigates 011 – Dinh Tien Hoang and 015 – Tran Quoc Tuan, to the review. At 15:00 sharp, the host's Destroyer 117 with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and senior officials of other countries on board advanced to the review site. The ships, including 18 from 12 participating countries and 32 from the host, formed a line of six nautical miles and moved at a speed of 10 nautical miles per hour and in a distance between each other of 550m. At 15:18, the destroyer with senior leaders reached the area where the Vietnamese naval ships were assigned to. The naval troops on board the two Vietnamese frigates solemnly saluted the senior leaders while the horns of the ships were blown. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the ships attending the fleet review kept the even one-after-another distance and speed and strictly followed international naval protocols with absolute safety. Translated by Huu Duong
