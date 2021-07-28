Vietnamese medical staff in South Sudan hold online talks with their Indian counterparts

Doctors at Việt Nam’s Level-2 Field Hospital join an online training session with their Indian counterpart in South Sudan. — Photos courtesy of the hospital BENTIU — Vaccinations, variants, and air transport for COVID-19 patients in South Sudan were among a number of topics discussed at an online training session, held over two days, between Vietnamese and Indian doctors working in the African nation, facilitated by the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The two-day online training, which ended on Tuesday, involved medical officers of two level-2 field hospitals in South Sudan. One is run by Việt Nam and the other by India. Senior Colonel Nguyễn Bá Hưng, Senior National Representative of Việt Nam in United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS): "I hope that the experience and knowledge shared in the training will help participants improve their professional competencies and the quality of patient care. I also hope that the two units maintain cooperation in all aspects and continue to organise similar activities in the future." He said he highly appreciated the professional exchange. The successful training session would further tighten the close relationship between Việt Nam and India, he said. The Vietnamese medical team discussed vaccinations. They will… Read full this story

