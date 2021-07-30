Vietnamese man jailed in UK for producing cannabis

The three-storey cannabis farm was found in an abandoned nightclub. Photo courtesy of the National Crime Agency LONDON — A Vietnamese national has been jailed in the UK after police found cannabis worth US$1.4 million growing in a three-storey abandoned nightclub. Cao Văn Vũ, 31, was sent to prison for 40 months for his part in the illegal operation. He will be deported back to Việt Nam after serving his sentence. Two other men, both Albanians, were also jailed. In October last year, National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, supported by West Midlands Police, raided the property in the Coventry area of the Midlands. They had to smash through several reinforced doors to access the interior, where they found around 1,500 cannabis plants spread across the building's three floors. NCA experts value the haul at over £1 million. Cao Văn Vũ was jailed for 40 months. Photo courtesy of the National Crime Agency As well as the plants officers recovered planting, growing and irrigation equipment, valued at around US$209,000. The trio had also bypassed the buildings electricity system and illegally gained power from a commercial supply in the street outside. The NCA say the discovery was the largest and most sophisticated cannabis… Read full this story
- Man jailed for murder after killing terminally ill ex-wife 'as an act of mercy'
- Man jailed over Libor seeks 'miscarriage of justice' review
- Vile rapist who treated girl, 14, like 'human sex toy' and gave her two STDs jailed
- Ministry Of Justice Reveals 80 Foreign Criminals Serving Life Repatriated From UK Prisons Since 2015
- 'Britain's biggest player' jailed for brutalising woman in jealousy-fuelled rages
- Taxidermist who posted bragging selfies with stuffed endangered animals jailed
- Man who stabbed girlfriend's ex 17 times in neck and chest jailed for life
- Two Vietnamese GMs to compete at FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss
- Man who screamed 'f****** s**g' and 'bi***' at judge 'lacks thinking skills'
- Bogus carer claimed £30,000 of benefits for looking after a dead man for 6 years
Vietnamese man jailed in UK for producing cannabis have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.