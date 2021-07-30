Vietnamese man jailed in UK for producing cannabis

The three-storey cannabis farm was found in an abandoned nightclub. Photo courtesy of the National Crime Agency LONDON — A Vietnamese national has been jailed in the UK after police found cannabis worth US$1.4 million growing in a three-storey abandoned nightclub. Cao Văn Vũ, 31, was sent to prison for 40 months for his part in the illegal operation. He will be deported back to Việt Nam after serving his sentence. Two other men, both Albanians, were also jailed. In October last year, National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, supported by West Midlands Police, raided the property in the Coventry area of the Midlands. They had to smash through several reinforced doors to access the interior, where they found around 1,500 cannabis plants spread across the building's three floors. NCA experts value the haul at over £1 million. Cao Văn Vũ was jailed for 40 months. Photo courtesy of the National Crime Agency As well as the plants officers recovered planting, growing and irrigation equipment, valued at around US$209,000. The trio had also bypassed the buildings electricity system and illegally gained power from a commercial supply in the street outside. The NCA say the discovery was the largest and most sophisticated cannabis… Read full this story

