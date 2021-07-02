Vietnamese Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers

The Government has just issued Resolution No 68 on a number of policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worth a total of VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.13 billion). Workers working on protective clothings. — VNA/VNS Photo Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung on Thursday afternoon during the regular Government press meeting has discussed the details of the support package. Dung said that Resolution 68 was issued in the context of the fourth outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on a large scale, affecting many industries and fields. The Politburo on June 25 agreed to support workers and employers affected by the pandemic. Minister Dung emphasised that the support solutions this time focus mainly on the group of workers in industrial zones and export processing zones. “In Resolution 68, some basic principles are set out, such as ensuring timely support, to the right people, publicity and transparency, simple and easy criteria and procedures for employees and employers to access," he said. Concerned agencies allocate the budget according to regulations, balancing the central budget and the local budget, said Dung. There are 12 supporting policies introduced in the recently issued Resolution. Some policies can be mentioned such as… Read full this story

