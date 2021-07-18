Vietnamese dancer to compete on TV reality show Street Dance of China

Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, whose real name is Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn, will appear on season 4 of Street Dance of China, a Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku, next month. Photo from the artist's Facebook page HCM CITY — Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, whose real name is Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn, will appear during season 4 of Street Dance of China , a Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku, next month. MT-Pop, 26, has 14 years of experience in dancing. He is a member of the dance group X-Clown Crew. He is a professional dancer in Popping, a street dance adapted out of the earlier Boogaloo culture movement in Oakland, California. The dance focuses on specific body parts, creating variants such as arm pops, leg pops and neck pops. Dancers often move to funk and disco music. MT-Pop has offered Popping training courses in Việt Nam and China. He won top prizes at international dance contests such as Who is the Champion Malaysia in 2017, Jack of all Trades Festival Canada in 2018 and Juste Debout Bangkok in 2019. "I come from Việt Nam. Now is the time for unity. Battle for peace," said MT-P on a video clip to introduce himself on Street Dance of China on… Read full this story

