Vietnamese cuisine promoted in Algeria

The event aimed to promote Vietnamese food to Algerian friends and help staff at the Embassy learn more about the local cuisine. The cooking process for two of Vietnam’s renowned traditional dishes – nem (fried spring rolls) and pho bo (Vietnamese beef noodle soup) – was introduced at the event, along with two Algerian traditional dishes of Méchoui (slow roasted lamb) and salad hamis. Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh spoke highly of the event, hoping that it will bolster mutual understanding amongst people of the two countries and cultural exchange programmes. He also thanked staff at the ESHRA and wished to maintain cooperation with the school in the coming time, thereby fostering the Vietnam-Algeria traditional friendship. For his part, ESHRA Rector Badis Bendedouche highly valued the Vietnamese Embassy's idea in holding the event, adding that the traditional friendship between the countries serves as a foundation for the school and Algerian people to explore Vietnamese culture, including cuisine. Source: VNA

