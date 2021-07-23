Vietnamese archer Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt competes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Women's Recurve. Photo baovanhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese archers Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt and Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ have made their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Nguyệt finished 49th among a total of 64 competitors with 628 points in the qualifying round of the Women's Recurve event. Nguyệt, however, will progress to the next round to compete against the host nation's Hayakawa Ren. This year marks the first time that the 20-year-old archer has competed in the Olympics. Three athletes from South Korea, An San, Jang Min-hee and Kang Chae-young are currently leading the women's archery, scoring 680, 677 and 675 points, respectively. With 680 points, San has broken the previous Olympic record held by Ukrainian archer Herasymenko Lina since 1996 (673 points). On the men's side, Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ gained 647 points and ranked 53rd out of 64 athletes. Kim Je Deok of South Korea leads this category with 688 points, followed by Ellison Brady of the US with 682 points and Oh Jinhyek with 681 points. With this result, Vũ will face Tang Chih Chung of Chinese Taipei who ranked 12th in the… Read full this story

Vietnamese archers aiming for gold in Tokyo have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.