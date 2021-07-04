The Cambodian leader thanked the Party, Government and people of Vietnam for their great support and assistance to the Cambodian people just cause in all circumstances. PM Hun Sen asked Minh to convey his regards and wishes of good health to senior leaders of the Party, State and Government of Vietnam. For his part, Minh congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its 70th founding anniversary, affirming that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always keep in mind the support and contributions given by Cambodian people during their struggle for national independence, liberation and reunification in the past. He spoke highly of Cambodia's development achievements in all fields, and thanked PM Hun Sen for creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and people living and working in the country. Also on July 3, a number of newspapers in Cambodia highlighted the meeting between PM Hun Sen and the Vietnamese ambassador, during which the Cambodian government leader underlined the need for the two countries to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 as well as boosting bilateral economic, trade and investment ties. Source: VNA
- Shohei Ohtani bids farewell to fans in Japan ahead of Angels adventure
- Bidding farewell to many notable Arizonans in 2017
- The party — and Cambodian cuisine — never ends at Hak Heang in Long Beach
- Long Beach’s Willie Brown gets his final wish, a joyful farewell
- POLITICO Playbook PM: What Trump said about the Washington Post and Bezos in 2013
- POLITICO Playbook PM: Manafort jury asks judge about deadlock on one count, as NBC reports Michael Cohen might cut plea deal
- POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi announces $191M DCCC haul
- Trump used racial slur during 'Celebrity Apprentice,' Omarosa Manigault says
- Slain Arizona state trooper to be honored at funeral
- Earnhardt ready to say a final goodbye to NASCAR career
Vietnamese Ambassador bids farewell to Cambodian PM have 295 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.