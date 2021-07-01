Vietnam, Tunisia look to boost trade ties

Addressing the event, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) Le Hoang Tai affirmed that Vietnam is gradually becoming an important link in the global supply chain for many groups of processed and manufacturing products, farm produce, food and consumer goods. The event offers a venue for Vietnamese enterprises to introduce business cooperation opportunities and import – export prospects between the two sides, Tai said. Najeh Ben Abdessalem, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tunis capital, said the trade value between the two countries still remained limited, affirming that there is a large room for bilateral trade cooperation. Sharing Abdessalem's view, Ghazi Yacoub from the center for export promotion of Tunisia (CEPEX) spotlighted the potential for trade cooperation between Vietnamese and Tunisian enterprises, especially in export-import. Tunisia's import turnover averagely increases by 4.75 percent per year, he said. Through Tunisia, Vietnamese businesses can access markets in the Middle East and South Africa. On the contrary, Vietnam can serve as a gateway for Tunisian firms to make inroads into other ASEAN member countries. Hoang Duc Nhuan, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Algeria and Tunisia, said the two sides need to improve… Read full this story

