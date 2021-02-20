Vietnam sees 330 new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Binh Son Market in Chau Duc District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, is on lockdown. The Ministry of Health reported 330 new Covid-19 cases this afternoon – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – One imported Covid-19 case in An Giang Province and 330 domestic ones in 15 provinces and cities were reported this afternoon, July 3, taking Vietnam's Covid-19 tally to 18,690. Among the latest locally-infected cases, HCMC took the lead with 249 infections, followed by Binh Duong with 32 cases, Phu Yen with 12, Dong Thap with 12, Nghe An with seven, Lam Dong with four, Vinh Long with three and Long An with two. Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Bac Lieu, Bac Ninh, Binh Phuoc, An Giang and Daklak reported one each. Since the current fourth wave of the coronavirus emerged on April 27, the country has reported 15,283 domestic Covid-19 cases, with 4,473 patients having been declared free of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health. In related news, the Phu Yen steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control this morning reported the first Covid-19 death, a 68-year-old male resident of Son Hoa District. The deceased had a medical history of… Read full this story

Vietnam sees 330 new Covid-19 cases have 213 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.