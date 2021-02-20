Vietnam reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times A medical worker handles a tube containing samples for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health this evening, July 5 confirmed 527 new Covid-19 cases, with 13 imported cases and 514 domestic infections, raising the daily total to 1,102, the most infections recorded in a single day so far – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, July 5 confirmed 527 new Covid-19 cases, including 13 imported cases and 514 domestic infections, raising the daily total to 1,102, the most infections recorded in a single day so far. The 13 imported cases were reported in Tra Vinh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces. Among the domestic cases, HCMC continued to account for the most, 270, taking its Covid-19 count to 6,675 in the current fourth Covid-19 wave, counting from April 27. Binh Duong Province came second with 114 cases, raising its caseload to 766, followed by Dong Thap with 62 that sent the province's number of daily infections to 165. Eleven cases each were detected in Tien Giang and Phu Yen, 10 in Khanh Hoa, eight in Dong Nai and six in An Giang. Binh Phuoc and Ba… Read full this story

