Vietnam reports 4,773 new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times A medical worker takes care of a Covid-19 patient at an intensive care unit in HCMC. Vietnam reported 4,773 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 4,773 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,772 domestic infections in 34 cities and provinces and one imported case this evening, July 29. HCMC recorded the biggest number of new infections with 2,877 cases, followed by Binh Duong with 738, Long An with 320, Dong Nai with 166, Dong Thap with 142 and Ba Ria-Vung Tau with 133. All of them are located in the South. Binh Thuan, Hanoi, Danang, Phu Yen, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, Tra Vinh, Hai Duong, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam detected 10 to 63 cases each. Binh Dinh, Daklak, Vinh Phuc, Thanh Hoa, Hau Giang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Ca Mau, Ha Tinh, Kien Giang, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Ha Giang, Bac Lieu, Ninh Binh and Quang Ngai reported less than 10 new cases each. The country has reported 124,584 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in 62 cities and provinces in the fourth wave of the pandemic… Read full this story

