Vietnam named among three countries to have competently dealt with COVID-19

Nikkei Asia, the world's largest financial newspaper published by Japanese media giants Nikkei Inc., has named Vietnam among an Asian trio that has succeeded in limiting the local transmission rate of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to almost zero. The Asian trio named by Nikkei Asia alongside Vietnam include Taiwan (China) and Singapore. According to the website, the Asian trio can be viewed as rare success stories due to their efforts in containing local transmission by using rigorous testing and isolation methods. Alongside a 14-day quarantine for all entrants, the nation also disclosed personal information regarding newly infected people, including age, occupation, place of residence, and recent activities in order to allow for the rapid tracing of close contacts. "This tough response, possible thanks to authoritarian Communist Party rule, has been responsible for keeping cumulative cases down to roughly 1,500," says Nikkei Asia. Furthermore, the media outlet reported that last month, Taiwan (China) witnessed its first case of local infection after roughly eight months, bringing the total number of local transmissions to 56. These represent significantly lower numbers compared to neighbouring countries and other regions, with these results being attributed to the strict enforcement of the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for…

