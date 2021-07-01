Vietnam is ready to welcome FDI shift from China

Hoya, a Japanese manufacturer, is likely to leave China for Vietnam, where the company runs two factories. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced that Hoya is one of the 87 Japanese companies to receive the Japanese government’s support in moving their factories out of China. Vietnam is expected to attract a new wave of high-quality foreign investment soon. Dr. Vu Tien Loc, Chair of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said Japanese businesses are still optimistic about investment opportunities in Vietnam. Half of the 30 Japanese enterprises, which have applied for the Japanese government’s support to shift supply chains from China to Japan or another country, have chosen to relocate their factories to Vietnam. US businesses are interested in major infrastructure, green energy and digital economy projects in Vietnam. Professor, Dr. Nguyen Mai, Chairman of the Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), said that along with India and Indonesia, Vietnam is emerging as one of the three preferred destinations for capital movement waves, and a number of factories have been moved from China to Vietnam in the past two years. Besides small and medium foreign invested enterprises in Vietnam that are continuing to grow, world-leading… Read full this story

