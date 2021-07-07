Vietnam, Egypt seek stronger trade, culture, tourism cooperation

At the event, Ambassador Cong said that Vietnam and Egypt have enjoyed growing traditional friendship with the signing of agreements in many areas after visits by senior leaders of both sides between 2017 and 2018. He introduced the economic situation in Vietnam as well as the great potential of the country's tourism sector with attractive landscapes such as Ha Long Bay and Nha Trang beach. He held that Vietnam and Egypt boast high potential and advantages in boosting ties in various areas. Particularly, Red Sea governorate is a major tourism destination of Egypt with advantages in maritime economic development, he noted, advising local firms to explore investment opportunities in maritime economy and tourism in Vietnam. At the event, Egyptian firms proposed that the Vietnamese Embassy and the Red Sea Chamber of Commerce to support tourism firms in the locality to open their representative offices as well as restaurants and hotels in Vietnam, thus increasing the number of tourists to each other country. Some suggested that the two sides cooperate in producing products serving tourism activities, while showing their hope to learn from Vietnam's experience in human resource training in all fields, including tourism. Earlier, during his working trip to Hurghada,… Read full this story

