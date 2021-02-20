Vietnam attends 25th ASEAN-RoK dialogue

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has asked the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue helping ASEAN countries improve their medical capacity at the 25th ASEAN-RoK Dialogue at the deputy foreign ministerial level held in the form of teleconference on July 6. Dung, who is also head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, called on the RoK to coordinate in vaccine research and production, and ensure the fair supply of vaccines. He appealed to the RoK to assist the ten-member group in promoting equitable and sustainable development in ASEAN's sub-regions, including the Mekong. Dung emphasised the need to maintain and boost multilateral cooperation, step up dialogue s and trust building, uphold international law, and peacefully settle disputes, especially in the context of more and more emerging challenges, so as to ensure a peaceful, stable and favourable environment for development. He affirmed that ASEAN supports the RoK's efforts in promoting the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, calling on relevant sides to resume peace dialogues and make more contributions to gain peace, long-term stability and full denuclearisation on the peninsula. ASEAN stands ready to facilitate dialogues between… Read full this story
- ASEAN ministers urge health protection - not trade protectionism
- President affirms encouraging more Indian investments in Vietnam
- ASEAN, EU strengthen cooperation fight against COVID-19
- Vietnam, Brunei to strive for ASEAN central role in regional security mechanisms
- Fight against COVID-19 sees Vietnam strengthen ASEAN Chairmanship role
- Covid-19 impacts: Vietnam seeks opinions on postponing ASEAN summit
- Vietnam postpones ASEAN summit until end-June over coronavirus
- ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed
- 2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely
- ASEAN Para Games delayed to October
Vietnam attends 25th ASEAN-RoK dialogue have 287 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.