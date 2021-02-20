Vietnam attends 25th ASEAN-RoK dialogue

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has asked the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue helping ASEAN countries improve their medical capacity at the 25th ASEAN-RoK Dialogue at the deputy foreign ministerial level held in the form of teleconference on July 6. Dung, who is also head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, called on the RoK to coordinate in vaccine research and production, and ensure the fair supply of vaccines. He appealed to the RoK to assist the ten-member group in promoting equitable and sustainable development in ASEAN's sub-regions, including the Mekong. Dung emphasised the need to maintain and boost multilateral cooperation, step up dialogue s and trust building, uphold international law, and peacefully settle disputes, especially in the context of more and more emerging challenges, so as to ensure a peaceful, stable and favourable environment for development. He affirmed that ASEAN supports the RoK's efforts in promoting the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, calling on relevant sides to resume peace dialogues and make more contributions to gain peace, long-term stability and full denuclearisation on the peninsula. ASEAN stands ready to facilitate dialogues between… Read full this story

