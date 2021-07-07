In Asia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and Thailand are also major smartphone markets with 41 million, 39 million and 38 million users, respectively. China currently has the largest number of smartphone users worldwide with nearly 912 million. The figures come from the annual Global Mobile Market Report by Newzoo, a trusted source for games and e-sports analytics and market research. They are based on a model which takes into account a country's economic progression, population, online population, demographic makeup, and accessibility to wireless networks. Accordingly, a smartphone user is defined as anyone using the device at least once a month. Source: VNA
- Android 10 finally comes out of beta, starts rolling out to all smartphone users
- Google may have some 'good news' for Android smartphone users
- Chris Stapleton Scores First Country Radio Number One With ‘Broken Halos’
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 23
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 20
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 21
- South Korea, a strategic partner for Vietnam's fintech development
- Vietnam among top in footwear production
- We’re No Longer in Smartphone Plateau. We’re in the Smartphone Decline.
- Mobile data rates cheapest in India, most expensive in this country
Vietnam among 10 countries with largest number of smartphone users have 186 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.