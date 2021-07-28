A production line of Hong Kong-invested Gunzetal Việt Nam Co in the southern province of Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam raked in US$16.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2021, down 11.1 per cent from the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) shows. This is the biggest fall in FDI inflows since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out again in the country in late April, wreaking havoc on multiple industrial parks in the northern provinces of Bac Giắng and Bắc Ninh. Earlier, FDI inflows declined 2.6 per cent year-on-year in the first half of the year, after it edged up 0.8 per cent in the January-May period. According to the MPI's Foreign Investment Agency, of the 7-month figure, $10.13 billion came from 1,006 newly-registered projects, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Some $4.54 billion was added to 561 existing projects, representing a year-on-year decrease of 3.7 per cent. Capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors dropped by 55.8 per cent to $2.05 billion. Economists believed that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on Việt Nam's FDI attraction. The fourth coronavirus wave has knocked the confidence of European businesses,… Read full this story

Việt Nam’s FDI inflows plunge 11.1% in seven months have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.