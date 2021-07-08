Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng during Thursday press briefing. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam welcomes the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines, information and technology to aid the fight against the pandemic, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng said. She made the statement in response to recent announcements of vaccine donation, two million doses of Moderna from the US via COVAX Facility, and additional one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Japanese Government. UNICEF Việt Nam, which administers the delivery of vaccines under COVAX initiative, confirmed with Việt Nam News that the shipment from the US is slated to enter the country via Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội early Saturday morning. The remaining doses from Japan is due to arrive at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Friday morning, according to the health ministry. "Việt Nam welcomes and appreciates the sharing of COVID-19 vaccines, and the information and technology necessary to aid the fight against the pandemic," spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, Lê Thị Thu Hằng said. "Amid the complicated nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Việt Nam hopes that countries and international organisations… Read full this story

Việt Nam welcomes sharing of COVID-19 vaccines, resources and technology: Foreign ministry spokesperson have 252 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.