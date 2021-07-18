Việt Nam wants at least one successful homegrown COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

A volunteer in Hà Nội is receiving a shot of Nano Covax, the frontrunner in the race for a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the ongoing phase 3 of human trials. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strives to have at least one successful domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine this year, deputy health minister Trần Văn Thuấn said at a meeting of the special working group on COVID-19 vaccine development and clinical trials on Saturday. After hearing the general report from the health ministry's Department of Science, Technology and Training on the current progress of research and clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as well as production technology transfer matters, delegates discussed a plan to invite experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) to support research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Việt Nam. This would help the research and clinical trials of Nanocovax and COVIVAC vaccines, two candidates making the most progress in the four under development in Việt Nam. Delegates also agreed on a technology transfer cooperation plan and conducting clinical trials of foreign vaccines that would be licensed for production in Việt Nam. Deputy minister Thuấn emphasised that a COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of paramount concern to the… Read full this story

