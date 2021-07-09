Việt Nam vows to contribute to ASEAN-EU strategic partnership

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng delivers a speech at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures and will make positive contributions to the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, head of SOM ASEAN Việt Nam, said at the annual ASEAN-EU Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) that was held online on Thursday. The event aimed to discuss regional and global issues of shared concern and make preparations for the ASEAN – EU Post Ministerial Conference scheduled for August. The Vietnamese official suggested the EU help ensure ASEAN's timely and even access to vaccines, offer assistance in technology transfer and increase vaccine production in the region while coordinating to step up economic recovery and growth, as well as green and sustainable development. He asked the EU to continue its involvement and make constructive contributions to ASEAN's efforts to cope with challenges to regional security and stability. Reaffirming ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea issue, deputy minister Dũng proposed the EU continue supporting ASEAN's efforts to maintain peace, security and safety in the East Sea, realise the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and complete negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in… Read full this story

