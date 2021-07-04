Việt Nam urged to transform food system amid challenges

Farmers harvest rice in Vĩnh An Commune of the central province of Thanh Hóa. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI Transforming the food system can help meet many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a community of experts who are joining forces to confront challenges in Việt Nam. The Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) – a global partnership that unites international organisations engaged in research for a food-secured future – led an online meeting in Hà Nội last week, bringing together key people from state agencies, academia, NGOs, donor agencies and industry to help address existing and emerging challenges and opportunities in Việt Nam’s agri-food systems and inform policies and investments ahead of the United Nations Food Systems Summit. As world leaders, movers, and activists prepare for the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in September 2021, countries are gathering evidence and identifying key solutions to pressing issues in their local food systems. In June, CGIAR centres participated in and contributed to a series of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)-convened dialogues that are organised at national and sub-national levels. The independent dialogue on Thursday was another effort by CGIAR centres in Việt Nam to enhance the awareness of… Read full this story

