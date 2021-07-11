Việt Nam to send 43-member delegation to Tokyo Olympics

Việt Nam will take part in Tokyo Olympics with 43 members of the delegation. — Photo baochinhphu.vn Olympics HÀ NỘI — A 43-strong Vietnamese delegation will head to the Tokyo Olympics later this month, led by deputy general director of the Việt Nam Sports Administration Trần Đức Phấn. The 43 members include 25 officials, coaches, and experts, along with 18 athletes in 11 sports. The athletes are Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên (swimming), Thạch Kim Tuấn and Hoàng Thị Duyên (weightlifting), Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy (judo), Hoàng Xuân Vinh (shooting), Nguyễn Tiến Minh and Nguyễn Thùy Linh (badminton), Nguyễn Thị Tâm and Nguyễn Văn Đương (boxing), Lê Thanh Tùng and Đinh Phương Thành (gymnastics), Trương Thị Kim Tuyền (taekwondo), Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt and Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ (archery), Quách Thị Lan (athletics), and Lường Thị Thảo and Đinh Thị Hảo (rowing). The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are slated for July 18 – August 13 after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Vietnamese delegation got their second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 9 to meet the Olympics organisers' requirements. After arriving in Japan, they will undergo tests and be quarantined for three days. The send-off ceremony for… Read full this story

