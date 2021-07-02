Việt Nam to receive 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month: health minister

Workers at Trà Nóc 1 Industrial Zone, the southern city of Cần Thơ, receive COVID-19 shots on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hiền HÀ NỘI — Eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be delivered to Việt Nam in July, according to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long. The country’s top health official made the statement at a meeting on Friday, amid the severe fourth wave of infections. Long, the chair of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign committee, said deliveries to the country right now remain limited due to the global shortage, and the peak of shipments would fall into the fourth quarter of the year. Việt Nam is scheduled to receive 30 million doses of vaccines in the third quarter of 2021. According to the minister, Việt Nam has received commitments for the supply of 105 million doses and is negotiating for an additional 45 million doses this year. The Ministry of Health is stepping up research and transfer of technology to produce vaccines at home and promoting negotiations with the US, Japan, Germany, Russia and Cuba on the transfer of vaccine production technology. It has also asked domestic producers to accelerate clinical tests while ensuring compliance with regulations. To carry out the… Read full this story

