Việt Nam, South Korea to host business forum this week

Garment products being made by workers of South Korea-invested Kydo Việt Nam Co in the northern province of Hưng Yên. —VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) will host the Vietnam-Korea Business Forum on Thursday. Themed "Cooperation for a sustainable future," the event will focus on information technology, electricity and renewable energy, education and smart city development. It will be held via video teleconference and livestreamed on YouTube. South Korea has remained Việt Nam's top investor and trade partner for years. South Korea is the biggest investor of Việt Nam, which now operates nearly 9,000 FDI projects worth a total of around US$70.4 billion, accounting for 18.5 per cent of the Southeast Asian country's FDI inflows, as of the end of 2020. It is also Việt Nam's third largest trade partner. The forum is expected to provide a chance for Vietnamese companies, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, to explore and seek business opportunities in the South Korean market.— VNS

