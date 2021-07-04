HCM City and southern region’s COVID-19 situation could get out of control without greater efforts: PM Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu seeks people visiting markets with COVID-19 patients Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning HCM City unveils more preventive measures to contain COVID Hospital embraces technology as COVID-19 goes on A man in Ward 3, District 4, HCM City, is tested for COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national COVID-19 caseload reached nearly 20,000 today, with increases driven by a major jump in HCM City and the presence of highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant. Health authorities confirmed 887 cases on Sunday, including 14 imported cases in Kiên Giang (6), Thái Bình (4), and Quảng Trị (4) provinces. The remaining 873 cases are community infections with 824 found in quarantine facilities or locked down areas. Of the new cases, most are in HCM City with 599 infections, followed by Bình Dương and Long An with 87 and 72 infections, respectively. The new cases pushed the total number of infections in the two southern provinces to 635 and 189. Phú Yên and Tiền Giang provinces recorded 32 and 29 new infections each. Other provinces and cities with single-digit increase… Read full this story
Việt Nam's cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot