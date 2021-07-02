Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held phone talks with his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz on July 1 to discuss measures to continue enhancing the special traditional friendship and comprehensive and trustworthy cooperation between the two Parties, governments and people. PM Chính congratulated the Communist Party of Cuba on the success of its 8th National Congress and Manuel Marrero Cruz on his election as a Politburo member. He said that Việt Nam treasured, and was determined to further deepen, the bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the near future and spoke highly of efforts of both sides to increase consultations and launch bilateral cooperation mechanisms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Conveying thanks to the Cuban Government for sending medical experts and supplies to Việt Nam to cope with the pandemic, PM Chính congratulated Cuba on its positive results in research and development of COVID-19 candidate vaccines. PM Marrero Cruz, said that the Cuban Government and people always cherished the solidarity, precious support and sharing of practical experience Việt Nam had given to Cuba. He said Cuba wanted to expand collaboration with Việt Nam in… Read full this story

Việt Nam resolved to deepen friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Cuba: PM have 260 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.