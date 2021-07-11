Việt Nam reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for fourth day in a row

People returning from HCM wait to get COVID-19 tests in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — For the fourth day running, Việt Nam has recorded a record high of new COVID-19 infections. Sunday saw 1,953 new cases announced in the daily tally including eight imported cases and 1,945 locally transmitted infections. Of the new local cases, HCM City reported 1,397, bringing the total local number of infections reported in the city during the fourth wave of the pandemic to 13,012. Cases were also recorded in Bình Dương (234), Đồng Tháp (50), Tiền Giang (46), Long An (46), Vĩnh Long (43), Phú Yên (36), Bắc Giang (13), Bắc Ninh (10), Hậu Giang (9), Bến Tre (7), An Giang (7), Hà Nội (7), Đà Nẵng (6), Ninh Thuận (4), Hưng Yên (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Bình Phước (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Bình Thuận (2), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Quảng Ngãi (2), Cà Mau (1), Quảng Nam (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Đắk Nông (1), Hải Phòng (1), Thanh Hoá (1) and Cần Thơ (1). As many as 1,361 out of Sunday's new local cases were detected in… Read full this story

