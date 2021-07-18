Việt Nam reports record daily increase of 5,926 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

A locked down area in Lý Thái Tổ Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội following the detection of a new case. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s health authorities on Sunday reported the country’s highest daily spike of 5,926 COVID-19 cases, putting the total number of infections at 53,830. Of these, 39 are imported cases and have been put in quarantine after entering the country. HCM City recorded 4,692 cases. Other cases were detected in Bình Dương Province (345), Đồng Nai Province (147), Đồng Tháp Province (101), Long An Province (89), Khánh Hoà Province (60), Phú Yên Province (55), Đà Nẵng City (46), Tây Ninh Province (42), Hà Nội (42), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province (41), Vĩnh Long Province (38), Bình Thuận Province (37), Tiền Giang Province (31), Cần Thơ Province (26), Kiên Giang Province (19), Bến Tre Province (17), Hưng Yên Province (13), Bình Phước Province (7), Bình Định Province (6), Nghệ An Province (5), Sóc Trăng Province (4), Bắc Ninh Province (4), Quảng Ngãi Province (4), Ninh Thuận Province (4), An Giang Province (3), Bắc Giang Province (2), Hà Nam Province (2), Đắk Nông Province (1), Lâm Đồng Province (1), Thừa Thiên Huế Province (1), Đắk Lắk Province (1) and Hải Phòng Province (1). As many as 4,960 cases were detected in quarantined or locked down areas. — VNS

