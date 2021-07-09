Việt Nam reports highest daily rise in infections with 1,616 domestic cases

A checkpoint is set up to control the spread of COVID-19 at the Bắc Ninh Pedagogical College in northern Bắc Ninh City after new local cases are reported. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thương. HÀ NỘI – A new record for daily local COVID-19 cases was reported on Friday with total of 1,616 infections. HCM City remains the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country with 1,229 new cases, raising its total domestic cases to 10,295 since the fourth wave of infections emerged in late April. Infections were also reported in other southern and southern central provinces such as Long An (77), Bình Dương (73), Tiền Giang (34), Đồng Nai (32), Đồng Tháp (32), Khánh Hoà (29), Phú Yên (28), Trà Vinh (8 ), Cần Thơ (6), An Giang (5), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (4), Hậu Giang (4), Bạc Liêu (2), Sóc Trăng (2) and Bình Phước (1). Some Central Highlands and central region provinces also reported new community cases, including Gia Lai (1), Lâm Đồng (1), Đắk Nông (1), Quảng Ngãi (7), Thanh Hóa (1), Đà Nẵng (1) and Nghệ An (1). In the northern region, new infection cases were reported in Bắc Ninh (15), Bắc Giang (10), Hưng Yên (8), Vĩnh Phúc (2), and Hà Nội (2). There were also nine imported… Read full this story
