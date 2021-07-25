Việt Nam reports 3,552 new cases on Sunday evening

The new domestic infections of COVID-19 reported on Sunday evening were detected in HCM City (2,227), Bình Dương (368), Tây Ninh (186), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (126), Đồng Nai (119), Phú Yên (95), Khánh Hòa (90), Đồng Tháp (90), Bình Thuận (78), Cần Thơ (38), Bình Phước (20), Đắk Lắk (14), Bến Tre (12), Quảng Nam (11), Vĩnh Phúc (11), Trà Vinh (10), Kiên Giang (8 ), Ninh Thuận (7), Hậu Giang (7), Bình Định (6), Gia Lai (6), Hà Nội (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Nghệ An (3), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Đắk Nông (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Hà Nam (1), and Thanh Hoá (1). 594 cases were found in the community.

