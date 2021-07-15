Việt Nam reports 1,922 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening, including 33 imported and 1,889 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,399), Bình Dương (122), Đồng Tháp (63), Đồng Nai (60), Long An (41), Đà Nẵng (33), Bến Tre (30), Phú Yên (30), Vĩnh Long (17), Bình Thuận (17), Bình Phước (13), Hưng Yên (12), Cần Thơ (11), Ninh Thuận (10), Hà Nội (7), Sóc Trăng (4), Quảng Ngãi (4), Khánh Hòa (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Trà Vinh (3), Bình Định (1), Cà Mau (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1), Lâm Đông (1), Đắk Lắk (1), and Bắc Giang (1).
