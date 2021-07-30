Việt Nam records second-highest daily COVID-19 increase on Friday, adds 300 deaths

A medical worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot in the southern province of Long An. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 8,622 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections were recorded in Việt Nam on Friday, along with 27 imported cases in the past 24 hours, making this the second-highest daily increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic, pushing the total in the fourth wave to 133,257. HCM City, the epicentre of the current outbreaks, continued to top the national case count with 4,282 new patients, bringing the southern city's caseload to more than 86,000 since late April, as the authorities are set to extend current strict lockdown measures beyond August 1 for another one to two weeks. The next four localities with biggest daily increases are Bình Dương (1,920), Long An (469), Đồng Nai (360), and Tiền Giang (242) – all in the southern region which has also been placed under strict social distancing in line with the Government's Directive 16 along with HCM City since mid-July. The breakdown of the remaining new cases in the country is as follows: Khánh Hòa (217), Cần Thơ (174), Đồng Tháp (157), Hà Nội (144), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (133), Bến Tre (97); Tây… Read full this story

