Việt Nam records nearly $1.47b trade deficit H1

Bình Dương Province-based Protrade Garment JSC workers make garment products for export to the US. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s trade turnover hit US$316.7 billion in the first half of this year, surging 32.2 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Of the total, its exports reached $157.6 billion, up 28.4 per cent while imports saw a yearly rise of 36 per cent to $159.1 billion. That resulted in a trade deficit of $1.47 billion during the period. From January to June, there were 31 imported products with a value of over $1 billion, accounting for 87.4 per cent of the national total import turnover. They included electronics, computers and components with $33.3 billion, up 23 per cent; machinery, equipment, and spare parts ($22.9 billion, up 37.3 per cent); phones and components ($8.9 billion, up 48 per cent), fabric ($7.3 billion, up 32.3 per cent) and iron and steel ($5.7 billion, up 41 per cent). China remained Việt Nam’s largest provider of goods with $53.4 billion, up 53 per cent over the same period last year. It was followed by South Korea with $25.2 billion, up 21 per cent; ASEAN countries ($20.9 billion), up 48 per cent; Japan ($10.6 billion, up 12.3 per cent); the EU ($8.1 billion,… Read full this story

