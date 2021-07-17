A medical staff takes a woman's samples for COVID-19 tests in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đan Phương HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 45,884 domestic and 2,020 imported cases. Of those recorded today, 3,705 were domestic cases and 13 were imported. Almost 3,000 infections were detected in quarantine zones. In HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub and current COVID-19 hotspot, there were 2,786 new cases. Hà Nội also recorded 13 new cases. Of which, 10 cases were direct contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been quarantined. Three cases are under epidemiological investigation. Their test results showed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. Other cities and provinces also reported new cases, including Đồng Tháp (180), Long An (134), Bình Dương (124), Đồng Nai (107), Khánh Hoà (100), Vĩnh Long (42), Bến Tre (34), Đà Nẵng (33), Phú Yên (31), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (23), Trà Vinh (15), Hưng Yên (13), Bình Phước (10), An Giang (8), Sóc Trăng (6), Cần Thơ (6), Gia Lai (6), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Thuận (5), Hà Nam (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Hải Phòng (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Bắc Giang (1),… Read full this story
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collectibles Locations Guide – Records Locations, Toys Locations, Art, Gold and Cards Locations
- ASH 2017: Janssen to Present 40 Abstracts with New Data on Darzalex, Imbruvica, and Other Compounds from its Portfolio
- Saturday Crapshoot: Jones In The Fast Lane
- Black Friday's $9B Weekend Haul Shatters Records
- 19 years of the Madden curse – what is it, and will it strike Tom Brady?
- Saturday Crapshoot: X-Men: The Ravages Of Apocalypse
- Saturday Crapshoot: Revolution X
- 10 New 2015 Ig Nobel Prizes Awarded
- Saturday Crapshoot: Pepper's Adventures In Time
- Saturday Crapshoot: A Mind Forever Voyaging
Việt Nam records 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.