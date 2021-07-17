A medical staff takes a woman's samples for COVID-19 tests in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đan Phương HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health reported 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 45,884 domestic and 2,020 imported cases. Of those recorded today, 3,705 were domestic cases and 13 were imported. Almost 3,000 infections were detected in quarantine zones. In HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub and current COVID-19 hotspot, there were 2,786 new cases. Hà Nội also recorded 13 new cases. Of which, 10 cases were direct contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been quarantined. Three cases are under epidemiological investigation. Their test results showed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. Other cities and provinces also reported new cases, including Đồng Tháp (180), Long An (134), Bình Dương (124), Đồng Nai (107), Khánh Hoà (100), Vĩnh Long (42), Bến Tre (34), Đà Nẵng (33), Phú Yên (31), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (23), Trà Vinh (15), Hưng Yên (13), Bình Phước (10), An Giang (8), Sóc Trăng (6), Cần Thơ (6), Gia Lai (6), Đắk Nông (5), Bình Thuận (5), Hà Nam (5), Bắc Ninh (4), Hải Phòng (3), Quảng Ngãi (3), Bình Định (2), Lâm Đồng (1), Bắc Giang (1),… Read full this story

Việt Nam records 3,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.