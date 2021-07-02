Việt Nam ranks 25th in Global Cybersecurity Index

Việt Nam ranked seventh in Asia-Pacific region and fourth among ASEAN countries in the field. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) in 2020, according to a report released by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). According to the report, Việt Nam ranked seventh in the Asia-Pacific region and fourth among ASEAN countries. The country posted a score of 94.59 with improved scores in all five reviewed pillars. The country's efforts to build long-term development projects in personnel for cybersecurity were recognised, along with achievements in the creating of an ecosystem for safe ‘Made in Viet Nam’ products and cybersecurity. Việt Nam surpassed Thailand to clinch fourth spot in ASEAN after Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The leading countries in the Asia-Pacific region are the Republic of Korea and Japan both with 98.52 points. The Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) is an initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN agency for ICT. It was first launched in 2015 by the ITU to measure the commitment of 193 ITU member states and the state of Palestine to cybersecurity to help them identify areas of improvement and encourage… Read full this story

