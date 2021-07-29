Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính meets with Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a reception for Cuban Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which the host underlined Việt Nam's great respect for its close-knit friendship with Cuba. In recent years, Vietnamese and Cuban ministries and sectors have joined hands together to overcome difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, while reinforcing and developing cooperation in all fields, noted the PM. The two sides recalled the fruitful outcomes of telephone talks between the Communist Party of Việt Nam's General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez on May 5 and July 27, as well as talks between PM Chinh and his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz on July 1. On the basis of high-level agreements between the two countries, PM Chính asked Ambassador Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén to coordinate with ministries, sectors and agencies of both sides to effectively implement measures to strengthen the traditional solidarity and friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. He underlined the significance… Read full this story

Việt Nam offers 12,000 tonnes of rice to Cuba, stresses cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.